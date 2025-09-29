Norris Perne & French LLP MI Has $17.87 Million Stock Position in Fastenal Company $FAST

Norris Perne & French LLP MI boosted its holdings in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 98.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 425,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 211,040 shares during the quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $17,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5,330.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the first quarter worth $49,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 100.0% during the second quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $48.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.27. Fastenal Company has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $50.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 14th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 32.33%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal Company will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 29th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.62%.

In other Fastenal news, CFO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 21,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total value of $951,760.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 10,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $460,780.32. This trade represents a 67.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP William Joseph Drazkowski sold 6,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $333,000.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 11,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,747.98. This trade represents a 36.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 111,230 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,364. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Baird R W raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fastenal and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.82.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

