Norris Perne & French LLP MI Sells 338 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. $TYL

Norris Perne & French LLP MI lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $11,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,459,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,173,903,000 after acquiring an additional 148,762 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 998,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $580,766,000 after acquiring an additional 59,554 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,085 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,117,000 after acquiring an additional 14,219 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 428,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,012,000 after acquiring an additional 62,889 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 303,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,205,000 after acquiring an additional 11,288 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on TYL. Barclays raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $695.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson set a $585.00 target price on Tyler Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $600.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.27.

Insider Activity at Tyler Technologies

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.89, for a total transaction of $3,091,672.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 81,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,156,479.75. This trade represents a 6.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.30, for a total value of $403,725.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,487.60. This represents a 19.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,148,043 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of TYL opened at $530.77 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $560.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $565.42. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $513.52 and a 1 year high of $661.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.89.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 13.66%.The firm had revenue of $584.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Tyler Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.200-11.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

