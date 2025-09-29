Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF $FNDF Shares Acquired by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,661 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF were worth $7,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 630.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 27.6% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 584.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 62,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 53,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $42.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.86. Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $31.92 and a 12-month high of $43.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.31.

Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNDF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.