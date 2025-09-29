Capital Insight Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. $ODFL

Capital Insight Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,594 shares during the period. Capital Insight Partners LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ODFL. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.0% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 107,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 6,133 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Price Performance

ODFL opened at $138.59 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.69 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $150.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 19.42%.The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird set a $148.00 price target on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $158.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.95.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

