Invesco LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Invesco LLC decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,600,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the second quarter worth approximately $882,396,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 2,401.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,066,817 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $445,056,000 after buying an additional 2,944,193 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,573,673 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $808,853,000 after buying an additional 1,691,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,860,838 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,140,836,000 after buying an additional 1,502,995 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $175.00 target price (down previously from $200.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Applied Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $172.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Barclays upped their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, DZ Bank cut Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.15.

Applied Materials Stock Up 2.2%

AMAT opened at $203.92 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.74 and a fifty-two week high of $215.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $176.94 and its 200 day moving average is $167.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 21.93%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Articles

