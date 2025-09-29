Avondale Wealth Management Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

Avondale Wealth Management lowered its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,289 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 66.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $100.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $95.74 and a 1-year high of $101.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.44 and a 200-day moving average of $98.56.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

