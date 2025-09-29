Forefront Wealth Management Inc. Raises Stake in Intel Corporation $INTC

Forefront Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,223 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the quarter. Forefront Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westbourne Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 319.4% during the first quarter. Westbourne Investments Inc. now owns 71,425 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 54,395 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Intel by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 9,467,128 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $212,064,000 after acquiring an additional 454,234 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in Intel by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 1,066,599 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 72,065 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its position in Intel by 48.3% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 43,742 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 124.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,049 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $155.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.44 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Intel Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $36.30.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The chip maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $12.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.88 billion. Intel had a negative net margin of 38.64% and a negative return on equity of 3.78%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Intel has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Intel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. New Street Research lifted their price objective on Intel from $23.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

