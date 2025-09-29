Montis Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF $VXUS

Montis Financial LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Montis Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Cvfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cvfg LLC now owns 11,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 320.1% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,294,000.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.4%

VXUS stock opened at $72.75 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $54.98 and a 52-week high of $74.21. The stock has a market cap of $101.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.39.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a $0.3597 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

