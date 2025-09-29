Capital Insight Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated $DGX

Capital Insight Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter valued at about $388,724,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,984,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,012,534,000 after purchasing an additional 493,960 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 23,296.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 444,996 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $75,293,000 after purchasing an additional 443,094 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,587,000. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,839,000. 88.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $189.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.54. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $146.17 and a 1-year high of $189.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.61 and a 200-day moving average of $174.60.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

Quest Diagnostics ( NYSE:DGX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 9.01%.The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.630-9.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is 38.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Quest Diagnostics

In related news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 28,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.12, for a total value of $5,293,250.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 38,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,453.04. This represents a 42.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $968,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,325. This represents a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,959 shares of company stock valued at $9,604,766. Corporate insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Baird R W cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI set a $185.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 10th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

