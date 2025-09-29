Avondale Wealth Management Increases Stake in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF $AVUV

Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 1,593.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,686 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF makes up about 7.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management owned about 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF worth $12,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVUV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,911,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,607,000 after acquiring an additional 377,381 shares in the last quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $11,970,000. First Merchants Corp bought a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 346,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,201,000 after purchasing an additional 61,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 32.5% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 148,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 36,396 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $100.55 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.31 and a 200-day moving average of $90.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $74.00 and a 1 year high of $107.64.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

