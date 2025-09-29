Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Invests $26,000 in FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,150,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,673,792,000 after purchasing an additional 306,313 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 14.9% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,962,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,952,000 after buying an additional 2,459,779 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,098,769 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $165,674,000 after acquiring an additional 116,825 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in FirstEnergy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,430,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in FirstEnergy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,664,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,707,000 after acquiring an additional 21,177 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FE. UBS Group set a $44.00 price objective on FirstEnergy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

Shares of FirstEnergy stock opened at $45.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.66. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $45.47.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.