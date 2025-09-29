Genesis Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,060 Shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR $TTE

Genesis Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 126.1% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTE. Berenberg Bank cut TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas cut TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised TotalEnergies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on TotalEnergies from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

NYSE:TTE opened at $63.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $151.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $52.78 and a twelve month high of $69.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $44.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.44 billion. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TotalEnergies SE Sponsored ADR will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

