Genesis Private Wealth LLC Sells 63 Shares of The Progressive Corporation $PGR

Genesis Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Progressive by 16.7% in the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Progressive from $347.00 to $343.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Progressive in a research note on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $279.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,345 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total transaction of $325,624.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 30,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,356,934.80. The trade was a 4.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total transaction of $2,017,201.34. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of PGR opened at $243.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a 12-month low of $228.54 and a 12-month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

