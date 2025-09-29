Delta Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Carrier Global accounts for 1.5% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 17.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 1st quarter worth about $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,968,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,790,000 after purchasing an additional 38,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,300,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,942,000 after purchasing an additional 601,967 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of CARR opened at $58.82 on Monday. Carrier Global Corporation has a 52-week low of $54.22 and a 52-week high of $83.32. The company has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

CARR has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius began coverage on Carrier Global in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Melius Research upgraded Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.72.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.