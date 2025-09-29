Genesis Private Wealth LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Genesis Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Genesis Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 167.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth about $648,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a 200-day moving average of $58.61. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $59.12.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

