Global Trust Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMLP. Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 31.7% during the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 3,080,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $160,002,000 after purchasing an additional 740,605 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1,737.3% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 520,327 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,026,000 after purchasing an additional 492,007 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,232,000 after purchasing an additional 437,947 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 18.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,563,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,140,000 after purchasing an additional 401,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,492,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $47.56 on Monday. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $43.75 and a 1 year high of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.72.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

