Albion Financial Group UT Sells 103 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Albion Financial Group UT cut its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 577 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Southland Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.5% during the second quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Argentarii LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.0% in the first quarter. Argentarii LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the first quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 3,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Daiwa America upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Gilead Sciences from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.17.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of GILD opened at $112.10 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.82 and a fifty-two week high of $121.83. The firm has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.950-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $283,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 159,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,120,661.35. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O’day sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.94, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 605,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,016,306.50. This represents a 1.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,000 shares of company stock worth $8,285,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.