Rempart Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in nVent Electric PLC $NVT

Rempart Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the quarter. nVent Electric accounts for 4.2% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Rempart Asset Management Inc. owned 0.18% of nVent Electric worth $22,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of nVent Electric by 467.3% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

nVent Electric Price Performance

NYSE NVT opened at $97.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.38. nVent Electric PLC has a 52 week low of $41.71 and a 52 week high of $101.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.97.

nVent Electric Announces Dividend

nVent Electric ( NYSE:NVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $963.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.96 million. nVent Electric had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. nVent Electric has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.860-0.880 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.220-3.300 EPS. Research analysts predict that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 22.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of nVent Electric in a report on Monday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $69.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of nVent Electric in a research note on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In related news, EVP Aravind Padmanabhan sold 24,534 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,208,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,670. This represents a 67.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 17,853 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.33, for a total value of $1,594,808.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 30,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,725,636.96. The trade was a 36.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 261,111 shares of company stock worth $23,367,520 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

