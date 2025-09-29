JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF $JPME Shares Sold by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPME – Free Report) by 41.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPME. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,846,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 17,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JPME opened at $108.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.39 million, a PE ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.04. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $87.85 and a 1 year high of $111.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.75.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (JPME) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks an index of mid-cap US stocks selected using relative value, momentum and quality factors, and for equal risk contribution by sector. JPME was launched on May 11, 2016 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

