Oceanside Advisors LLC Acquires 5,245 Shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Oceanside Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Oceanside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Oceanside Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAR. Applied Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 82,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 386,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,000 after buying an additional 5,412 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Builder Investment Group Inc. ADV now owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 14,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squire Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Squire Investment Management Company LLC now owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.39. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $20.32 and a 52-week high of $25.92.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.