iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF $IQLT Shares Sold by Cyr Financial Inc.

Cyr Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 78.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,477 shares during the quarter. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 244.0% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

Get iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of IQLT stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.08. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $44.27.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.