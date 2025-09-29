Cyr Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF $JMUB

Cyr Financial Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 255.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,183 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Cyr Financial Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abound Wealth Management bought a new position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 91.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000.

JMUB stock opened at $50.38 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.56. JPMorgan Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $47.95 and a 12-month high of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.21.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

