426,112 Shares in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF $DFGR Bought by Elser Financial Planning Inc

Elser Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 426,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,360,000. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Elser Financial Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elser Financial Planning Inc owned about 0.45% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 80,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 6,781 shares during the period. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 98,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 12,019 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,583,000 after acquiring an additional 17,184 shares in the last quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 12.0% during the second quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 560,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Get Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of DFGR opened at $27.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.13 and its 200 day moving average is $26.59. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $22.90 and a 12-month high of $28.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.05 and a beta of 1.14.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.