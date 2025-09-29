Open Loot Price Reaches $0.0343 on Exchanges (OL)

Open Loot (OL) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Open Loot has a total market capitalization of $21.67 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of Open Loot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Open Loot has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. One Open Loot token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0343 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Open Loot Profile

Open Loot’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 631,731,050 tokens. Open Loot’s official Twitter account is @openloot. Open Loot’s official website is openloot.com.

Buying and Selling Open Loot

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Loot (OL) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Open Loot has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 631,731,050.4506 in circulation. The last known price of Open Loot is 0.03451185 USD and is up 2.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $1,520,453.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openloot.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Loot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Loot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Loot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

