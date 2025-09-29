KickToken 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $0.25 (KICK)

KickToken (KICK) traded flat against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One KickToken token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. KickToken has a market capitalization of $156.71 thousand and approximately $0.25 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KickToken alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00002394 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.49 or 0.00014726 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00001884 BTC.

STP (STPT) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Prom (PROM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00008955 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000013 BTC.

KickToken Token Profile

KICK is a token. Its launch date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 121,342,749 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,342,748 tokens. The Reddit community for KickToken is https://reddit.com/r/kickico_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem. KickToken’s official Twitter account is @kickexcom. KickToken’s official website is kickex.com.

Buying and Selling KickToken

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken (KICK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. KickToken has a current supply of 121,342,748.70529233. The last known price of KickToken is 0.00129144 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kickex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for KickToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KickToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.