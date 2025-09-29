Dimensional International Value ETF $DFIV Shares Purchased by Elser Financial Planning Inc

Elser Financial Planning Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Elser Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 12,243,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,922,000 after buying an additional 639,870 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,291,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,007,000 after purchasing an additional 271,893 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,187,000 after buying an additional 200,920 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,592,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,104,000 after acquiring an additional 215,589 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 3,241,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,587,000 after purchasing an additional 449,142 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of DFIV opened at $46.16 on Monday. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52-week low of $34.28 and a 52-week high of $46.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.40. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

