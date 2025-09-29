Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges

Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 29th. Elixir deUSD has a total market cap of $113.24 million and $484.26 thousand worth of Elixir deUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elixir deUSD token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00000892 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Elixir deUSD has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elixir deUSD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $111,743.12 or 0.99786908 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $110,980.08 or 0.99105514 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Elixir deUSD

Elixir deUSD’s launch date was June 4th, 2024. Elixir deUSD’s total supply is 113,314,391 tokens. Elixir deUSD’s official website is www.elixir.xyz. Elixir deUSD’s official Twitter account is @elixir.

Elixir deUSD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Elixir deUSD (DEUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Elixir deUSD has a current supply of 113,344,390.78004568. The last known price of Elixir deUSD is 0.99908976 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $16,476.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elixir.xyz.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elixir deUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elixir deUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elixir deUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elixir deUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elixir deUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.