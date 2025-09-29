2,117 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTES Acquired by Elser Financial Planning Inc

Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Principia Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $94,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTES opened at $101.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.79. Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.39.

Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Tax Exempt Bond ETF (VTES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of tax-exempt investment grade debt issued by US state and local governments or agencies. The fund includes muni bonds with an effective maturity below seven years.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.