3,267 Shares in The Trade Desk $TTD Bought by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,267 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the first quarter worth $27,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter worth $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 466.7% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Trade Desk

In other Trade Desk news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. This trade represents a 19.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. This trade represents a 21.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Evercore ISI upgraded Trade Desk from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Arete Research raised shares of Trade Desk to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.21.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $47.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 56.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.08. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $694.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

