Lazari Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Lazari Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,605,000. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 39,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 1,181,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,493,000 after acquiring an additional 68,858 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 39,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 163,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,760,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.8%

SCHW stock opened at $95.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $173.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.14. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52 week low of $62.41 and a 52 week high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SCHW. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. William Blair downgraded Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Read Our Latest Report on SCHW

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $4,851,552.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total transaction of $316,037.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,956,519.28. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,213 shares of company stock worth $26,232,180 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.