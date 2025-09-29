KG&L Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

KG&L Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.9% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $9,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 140,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,660,000 after buying an additional 13,462 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.3% in the first quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,715,000 after buying an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.1% in the first quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.3% during the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 57,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XOM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $124.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $127.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Melius began coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $111.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $117.15 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $97.80 and a 52-week high of $126.34. The stock has a market cap of $499.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $110.83 and its 200-day moving average is $109.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $81.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.07 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 9.17%.The business’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,158 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.45, for a total transaction of $238,351.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 13,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,413.05. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

