KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 26 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norway Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 53.4% during the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 2,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $363,000. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 10,427 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 633.9% during the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,102,000 after purchasing an additional 28,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.11, for a total transaction of $157,956.96. Following the transaction, the director owned 1,074 shares in the company, valued at $504,898.14. This represents a 23.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.48, for a total transaction of $2,216,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,845.44. The trade was a 92.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,224 shares of company stock valued at $21,716,492. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $441.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $469.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.66. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $425.00 and a 1-year high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 14.56%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $547.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $615.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Zacks Research cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $470.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

