Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Grows Stock Holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $SDVY

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,667 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned about 0.44% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $36,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,374,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,128 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 12,496,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,626,000 after buying an additional 1,860,262 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,893,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,436,000 after acquiring an additional 294,498 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,003,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,731,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,005,000 after acquiring an additional 221,441 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SDVY opened at $38.16 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.10. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $28.84 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

