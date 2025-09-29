ARK Next Generation Internet ETF $ARKW Shares Purchased by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARKW. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 59.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 55.3% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 35.1% during the first quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the period.

Get ARK Next Generation Internet ETF alerts:

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Stock Up 1.1%

ARKW opened at $169.30 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.88 and its 200-day moving average is $132.21. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $78.62 and a 52-week high of $174.88.

About ARK Next Generation Internet ETF

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Next Generation Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.