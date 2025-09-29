Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Purchased by Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas raised its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 135,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,109 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works accounts for about 1.9% of Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $33,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $29,000. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Shares of ITW opened at $261.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.80. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The firm has a market cap of $76.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total value of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 10,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,035.12. The trade was a 39.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ITW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $243.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $260.67.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

