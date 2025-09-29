Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Cuts Stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF $FLRN

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lessened its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,002,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,351,000 after buying an additional 397,516 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 307.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 473,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,604,000 after buying an additional 357,518 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 32.4% in the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,139,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,109,000 after acquiring an additional 278,447 shares during the last quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Buska Wealth Management LLC now owns 361,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,132,000 after acquiring an additional 64,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 21 West Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,887,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLRN opened at $30.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.74. SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $30.88.

SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

