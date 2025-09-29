Smith Anglin Financial LLC Reduces Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF $AVUS

Smith Anglin Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 768,240 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 0.13% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $11,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $107,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $127,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AVUS stock opened at $108.39 on Monday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $79.20 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.55 and its 200 day moving average is $98.49.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

