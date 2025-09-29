Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 16,607 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF $SCHV

Smith Anglin Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,607 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 993.1% during the 2nd quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dagco Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

SCHV opened at $29.02 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $29.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.23.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

