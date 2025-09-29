Smith Anglin Financial LLC Grows Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF $XMMO

Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Free Report) by 92.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,079 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF accounts for 1.0% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $11,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 806,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,758,000 after buying an additional 173,649 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 691,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,662,000 after acquiring an additional 185,360 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 635,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,331,000 after acquiring an additional 98,438 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 462,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,633,000 after purchasing an additional 26,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 169.2% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 357,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,619,000 after purchasing an additional 224,424 shares during the period.

XMMO stock opened at $134.62 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $131.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.33. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $97.50 and a one year high of $137.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 1.01.

The Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Momentum (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 400 MidCap stocks selected by momentum and weighted by market cap and momentum. XMMO was launched on Mar 3, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

