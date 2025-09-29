Smith Anglin Financial LLC Sells 316 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Smith Anglin Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,031 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its stake in Walt Disney by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 16,509 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,938 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its stake in Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 5,628 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $113.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $203.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.16. Walt Disney had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.18.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.