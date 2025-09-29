Smith Anglin Financial LLC Buys 117,288 Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF $FYLD

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:FYLD – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,747,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,288 shares during the quarter. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF comprises 4.6% of Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned 12.90% of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF worth $51,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 169,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 50,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 45,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 98,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 2,046 shares during the period.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF stock opened at $31.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.47 million, a PE ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.82. Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $23.17 and a 52 week high of $30.59.

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Dividend Announcement

Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a $0.4027 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Foreign Shareholder Yield ETF (FYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in Developed Ex-US stocks with focus on shareholder yield, as measured by dividend payments and net share buybacks. FYLD was launched on Dec 3, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

