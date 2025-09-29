Johnson Controls International plc $JCI Shares Purchased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.0% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 4.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Stock Performance

Shares of JCI opened at $107.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. The firm has a market cap of $70.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.31. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $68.03 and a 52-week high of $112.63.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 14.71%. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.650-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 1.140-1.170 EPS. Analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 13th that allows the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson Controls International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is 47.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.73, for a total value of $625,604.41. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 25,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,778.65. The trade was a 19.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $149,395.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 139,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,651,562.54. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,183 shares of company stock worth $1,071,501 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Johnson Controls International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Johnson Controls International from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer cut Johnson Controls International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.28.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

