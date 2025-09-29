Smith Salley Wealth Management Increases Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Smith Salley Wealth Management increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 306.1% during the first quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 398 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 100.0% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 240.0% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Raymond James Financial lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of MU stock opened at $157.27 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.20. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $170.45. The firm has a market cap of $176.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.47.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 6.06%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.67, for a total value of $278,070.68. Following the transaction, the director owned 20,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,330,287.82. The trade was a 10.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 13,798 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.20, for a total value of $2,238,035.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 325,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,739,005.60. This represents a 4.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,308 shares of company stock worth $9,952,167. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

