Smith Salley Wealth Management Grows Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF $VT

Smith Salley Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth $57,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.5%

VT opened at $136.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.15. The company has a market capitalization of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.34 and a beta of 0.94. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $138.35.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.