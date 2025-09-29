Peoples Financial Services CORP. Sells 1,052 Shares of American Express Company $AXP

Peoples Financial Services CORP. decreased its position in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,879 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up approximately 1.6% of Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Peoples Financial Services CORP.’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,481 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,603 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 127,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $34,297,000 after purchasing an additional 6,812 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. BTIG Research set a $277.00 price objective on American Express and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on American Express from $249.00 to $297.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.20.

Shares of AXP opened at $342.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $296.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.28. American Express Company has a 52 week low of $220.43 and a 52 week high of $349.19.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $17.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 23,505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.37, for a total value of $7,671,326.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 123,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,343,574.81. This represents a 15.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 16,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.83, for a total value of $5,011,520.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,653,764.83. This represents a 65.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 269,996 shares of company stock worth $85,261,270. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

