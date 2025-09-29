Campion Asset Management Sells 69 Shares of Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Campion Asset Management decreased its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,799 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in Amgen were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 116,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,592,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 927 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Amgen by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 5,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, GC Wealth Management RIA LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 77.3% in the 2nd quarter. GC Wealth Management RIA LLC now owns 8,287 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Amgen from $330.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.70.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN opened at $272.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $146.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.30 and a 12-month high of $335.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $288.89.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.28 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.86 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 174.71% and a net margin of 18.96%.Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd were issued a dividend of $2.38 per share. This represents a $9.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 22nd. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,000.91. This trade represents a 14.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.