Bouchey Financial Group Ltd Sells 238,660 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHO

Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,660 shares during the period. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $204,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18,907.4% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 11,903,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,840,775 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 380.8% in the second quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,385 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Trust Co purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,310,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,245,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $22,689,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $24.39 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $24.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.35 and its 200 day moving average is $24.31.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.