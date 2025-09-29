Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March $PMAR Shares Sold by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC reduced its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,715,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,506,000 after acquiring an additional 218,896 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,524,000 after buying an additional 42,057 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 93,399 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 168.2% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 306,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,225,000 after acquiring an additional 191,997 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 36.6% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 288,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,508,000 after buying an additional 77,233 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Up 3.2%

Shares of BATS PMAR opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $693.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 0.40. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $36.53 and a 12 month high of $42.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.50.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.