Smith Anglin Financial LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF $VGK

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 833.3% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 195.7% during the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 1.0%

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $62.02 and a 12-month high of $80.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.39 and its 200 day moving average is $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.