VanEck Gold Miners ETF $GDX Shares Acquired by Smith Anglin Financial LLC

Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Up 2.1%

GDX opened at $74.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.67. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.42 and a fifty-two week high of $75.28.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

